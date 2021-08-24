Dr. Meghan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Meghan Patel, MD
Dr. Meghan Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Womens Health540 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel has incredible bed side manner! I've been seeing her for 4 years now, she delivered my two sons and wouldn't want any other doctor. She is always so kind and caring. In delivery, she talked me through step by step, stayed calm and collected the whole time which made the experience so great for me and my husband.
About Dr. Meghan Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801027073
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.