Dr. Meghan Rattigan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Rattigan works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.