Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD

Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Seton Hall University|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Tozzi works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tozzi's Office Locations

    Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease
    155 Polifly Rd Ste 106, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 381-4418
    Pediatrics WFAN Building
    30 Prospect Ave Rm PC329, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 381-4429
    Uptown Pediatrics
    1245 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 (212) 427-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2018
    Dr. Tozzi was very professional and thorough. She explained everything to my son and put his mind at ease.
    Jul 29, 2018
    About Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265731145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seton Hall University|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tozzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

