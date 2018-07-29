Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD
Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Seton Hall University|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Tozzi works at
Dr. Tozzi's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease155 Polifly Rd Ste 106, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 381-4418
-
2
Pediatrics WFAN Building30 Prospect Ave Rm PC329, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 381-4429
-
3
Uptown Pediatrics1245 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 427-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tozzi?
Dr. Tozzi was very professional and thorough. She explained everything to my son and put his mind at ease.
About Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1265731145
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tozzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tozzi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.