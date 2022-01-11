Dr. Meghan Wallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Wallman, MD
Dr. Meghan Wallman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Sansum Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology515 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-8911
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wallman is kind and professional. I am so thankful to have her as my OBGYN. She removed a cyst from my body which was bigger than my uterus through laparoscopy and I had not much pain after the surgery. The pain was less than my period pain. This shows how professional she is and her team as well. I was extremely nervous and anxious about my surgery, and her confident and kindness put my mind at ease. After the surgery she gave me high quality pictures of my surgery and explained the cyst shape, where it was and everything about it which was a real relief for me. It shows how she pays attention to her patients by devoting enough time. She is the perfect mix of professional and caring. I will always be grateful to her for taking care of me.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Phoenix Integrated Res in ObGyn
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of San Diego
Dr. Wallman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
