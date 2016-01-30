Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD
Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC130 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 288-1928
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She has made emergency appointments for me a few times. She has explainted med & discussed side affects, especially when those side affects may be severe. After a med switch, she makes early-return appointments to discuss how the med is affecting me. When I don't like the med & have decided I don't want to take it, she often gives me information on a couple meds & let's me decide which one to try. She has been very patient with me & believe me, I have tested her patience many times.
About Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1427212398
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.