Overview of Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD

Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Doreswamy works at The Polyclinic Broadway in Seattle, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.