See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD

Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Doreswamy works at The Polyclinic Broadway in Seattle, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Neurophysiologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joy Zhao, MD
Dr. Joy Zhao, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Doreswamy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Medicine
    1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4545
  2. 2
    The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-1760
  3. 3
    121 N Division St, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 333-1637
  4. 4
    Blink Optical LLC
    904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4542
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doreswamy?

    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Doreswamy is a thoughtful, intelligent, and caring Neurologist. She really took care of me and my struggle with migraines.
    Tanya Razi — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doreswamy to family and friends

    Dr. Doreswamy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doreswamy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD.

    About Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295791713
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doreswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doreswamy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doreswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doreswamy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doreswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doreswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doreswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doreswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doreswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.