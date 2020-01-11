Overview

Dr. Meghana Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Harbour View Family Practice in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.