Overview

Dr. Meghann Derosier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Derosier works at Pchc Main Lab in Bangor, ME with other offices in Orono, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.