Overview of Dr. Meghavi Kosboth, DO

Dr. Meghavi Kosboth, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Kosboth works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.