Dr. Meghna Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghna Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meghna Trivedi, MD
Dr. Meghna Trivedi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
About Dr. Meghna Trivedi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1689993537
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.