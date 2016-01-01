Overview of Dr. Mehar Oad, MD

Dr. Mehar Oad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hill Regional Hospital.



Dr. Oad works at Urgent Care of Texas in Arlington, TX with other offices in Hillsboro, TX, Frisco, TX and Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.