Dr. Mehboob Abdullah, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehboob Abdullah, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mehboob Abdullah, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elyria, OH.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6395 Midway Mall, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (844) 226-4836Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdullah?
Dr. Abdullah is very personable, professional, and explains everything clearly to me. The dental assistant Samantha was full of energy and each step of the visit they both made me comfortable, because dental visits are very nerve racking. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a dentist.
About Dr. Mehboob Abdullah, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184899692
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdullah accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.