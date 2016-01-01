Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD
Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sind, Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-8500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 717-8464
Mission Community Hospital14850 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 909-3096
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- University Of Sind, Liaquat Medical College
Dr. Makhani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhani has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.