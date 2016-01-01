Overview of Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD

Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sind, Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.



Dr. Makhani works at Northridge Hospital in Northridge, CA with other offices in Panorama City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.