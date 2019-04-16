See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College, and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.

Dr. Nazarani works at Everhealth in Houston, TX with other offices in Lufkin, TX, Bryan, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Everhealth South Loop Office
    2656 S Loop W Ste 130, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 808-9781
  2. 2
    Everhealth Lufkin Office
    531 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 229-3621
  3. 3
    Everhealth Bryan Office
    307 S Main St Ste 103, Bryan, TX 77803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 383-2074
  4. 4
    Everhealth Tomball Office
    28439 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 290-8188
  5. 5
    Everhealth Pllc
    7324 Southwest Fwy Ste 640, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 484-5105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 16, 2019
    I have taken my son there for about 5 years now and usually see Patrick Klepfer which is fine with me. He is very kind and helpful in seeing to my sons needs. Keep up the good work!
    — Apr 16, 2019
    About Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235148826
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Informatics - Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ut Health Science
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sind Medical College,
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazarani has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

