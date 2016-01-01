Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehbub Kapadia, MD
Dr. Mehbub Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Aaa Prism Immigrant Medical Center2745 W Devon Ave Ste 220, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (630) 645-9000
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.