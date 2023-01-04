See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD

Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Houshang Seradge MD

Dr. Adham works at Southwest Orthopedic Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
4.6 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Adham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma City Office
    8100 S Walker Ave Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 632-4468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adham?

    Jan 04, 2023
    Never much of a wait. Every person I interacted with (including Dr. Adham) was personable and professional.
    Dalton Griffin — Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adham to family and friends

    Dr. Adham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD.

    About Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205836491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Houshang Seradge MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Martin Luther King Jr Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adham works at Southwest Orthopedic Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Adham’s profile.

    Dr. Adham has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Adham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.