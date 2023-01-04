Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD
Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Houshang Seradge MD

Dr. Adham's Office Locations
Oklahoma City Office8100 S Walker Ave Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-4468
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Never much of a wait. Every person I interacted with (including Dr. Adham) was personable and professional.
About Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1205836491
Education & Certifications
- Houshang Seradge MD
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Martin Luther King Jr Genl Hosp
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adham has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adham speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Adham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.