Dr. Mehdi Ansarinia, MD

Neurology
2.9 (43)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mehdi Ansarinia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Ansarinia works at Headache Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ansarinia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ansarinia Professional Corportation
    2835 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 951-2243

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Dr. A is one of the BEST doctors in Las Vegas! He is extremely knowledgable, kind, caring, and REALLY want to help you. His office staff are awesome! They are nice, courteous, respectful, and helpful. Dr. A is should actually be on the cover “BEST IN LAS VEGAS” for his field. If you want to receive excellent care here in Las Vegas, this is the office! Thanks Dr. A
    Wayne M — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Mehdi Ansarinia, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1033233481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ansarinia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ansarinia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ansarinia works at Headache Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ansarinia’s profile.

    Dr. Ansarinia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansarinia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansarinia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansarinia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansarinia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansarinia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

