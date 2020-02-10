Dr. Mehdi Ferdows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferdows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Ferdows, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Ferdows, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Neurology and Sleep Clinic8506 E Mill Plain Blvd Ste B, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 823-0880
Southwest Washington Regional200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 200, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 449-6373
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Ferdows in December 2019 for a colonoscopy and acid reflux. Dr Ferdows was very personable and listened to my symptonms. His office and day surgery staff were very caring and made me feel very comfortable. I would recommend his office and will return for my follow-up. Thank you
About Dr. Mehdi Ferdows, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518960616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
