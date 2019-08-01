Overview of Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD

Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Habibi works at Mehdi Habibi M.D. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.