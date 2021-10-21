See All Dermatologists in Westborough, MA
Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi works at Westborough Dermatology in Westborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Westborough Dermatology
    154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 870-0650
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Rash Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 21, 2021
    I had my first consultation with Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD recently, he was very friendly, knowledgeable on my medical condition, answered every question I had and gave me solid advice. I felt heard, at ease and well looked after from the moment I stepped in the exam room. I highly recommend Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD, I am delighted to have him looking after my condition going forward.
    — Nathalie Lafaurie, Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821437153
    Education & Certifications

    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

