Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Razavi works at Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates
    450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 510, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4004
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2480, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598867749
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razavi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Razavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

