Overview of Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD

Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Shaaf works at Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.