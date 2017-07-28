See All Ophthalmologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD

Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Shaaf works at Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaaf's Office Locations

    John Hodgkinson Inc.
    40055 Bob Hope Dr Ste J, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Jul 28, 2017
    I am going through cataract surgery with Dr P everyone in office is awesome. The ladies in back are like friends and the Dr is so very kind and have full confidence.
    Alice Allen in Thousand Palms — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952476004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Arkansas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaaf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaaf works at Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shaaf’s profile.

    Dr. Shaaf has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

