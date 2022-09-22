Overview of Dr. Meher Yepremyan, MD

Dr. Meher Yepremyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Yepremyan works at Retina Consultants of Nevada/West in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Foreign Body in Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.