Dr. Mehmet Berk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehmet Berk, MD
Dr. Mehmet Berk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Berk works at
Dr. Berk's Office Locations
Aspen Spine & Neurosurgery Center PC6485 SW Borland Rd Ste G, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 482-5671
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berk did my back surgery in September of 2020. As this was not my first back surgery I had many questions and Dr. Berk was attentive, listened to me and explained thoroughly my options and answered all my questions. It has been several months and I am still recovering, but pain down both legs has diminished considerably. Dr. Berk went above and beyond in my recovery stage, checking on me. His genuine concern was reassuring and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mehmet Berk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1154536191
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara
Dr. Berk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berk speaks Turkish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.
