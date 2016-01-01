Overview of Dr. Mehmet Marangoz, MD

Dr. Mehmet Marangoz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TRAKYA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Marangoz works at Concord Hospital in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.