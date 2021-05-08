See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD

Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Tosyali works at Oshman & Barteck Physical Therapy PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tosyali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oshman & Barteck Physical Therapy PC
    124 W 79th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 330-6353
  2. 2
    Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue
    462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 692-4692

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2021
    Dr. Tosyali is a very kind and knowledgable psychiatrist. He truly cares about providing you with the right treatment and diagnoses for your issues.
    — May 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD
    Dr. Tosyali's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Tosyali

    About Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639468143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tosyali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tosyali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tosyali works at Oshman & Barteck Physical Therapy PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tosyali’s profile.

    Dr. Tosyali has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosyali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosyali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosyali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tosyali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tosyali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

