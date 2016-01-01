Dr. Mehdi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehmood Mehdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehmood Mehdi, MD
Dr. Mehmood Mehdi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mehdi's Office Locations
Neuro Behavioral Health Associates LLC367 Athens Hwy Ste 1050, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (770) 554-2999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehmood Mehdi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922017987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mehdi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehdi has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.