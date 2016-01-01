Dr. Mehmood Nawab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehmood Nawab, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehmood Nawab, MD
Dr. Mehmood Nawab, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Nawab's Office Locations
Florida Infectious Disease102 Park Place Blvd Ste 2, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 434-1893
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehmood Nawab, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Indian
- 1477501237
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sindh Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawab speaks Indian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawab. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.