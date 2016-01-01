Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD
Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3760
-
2
Promedica Neuroscience Center2130 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
-
3
Promedica Toledo Hospital2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
About Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275833980
Education & Certifications
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.