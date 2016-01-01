Overview of Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD

Dr. Mehmood Rashid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Rashid works at University Toledo Neurology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.