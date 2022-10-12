Dr. Junagadhwalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD
Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Junagadhwalla works at
Dr. Junagadhwalla's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Englewood714 Doctors Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 460-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Djuna is one of the most understanding and sensitive professionals I’ve ever had to work with when I went to her after my cancer diagnosed I would highly recommend anyone to use her as their physician
About Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1154512705
Education & Certifications
- Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine
- Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine
- Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Junagadhwalla accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junagadhwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Junagadhwalla has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Junagadhwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Junagadhwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junagadhwalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junagadhwalla, there are benefits to both methods.