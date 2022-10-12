See All Oncologists in Englewood, FL
Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD

Oncology
Overview of Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD

Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Junagadhwalla works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Englewood in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Junagadhwalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Englewood
    714 Doctors Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 460-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Djuna is one of the most understanding and sensitive professionals I’ve ever had to work with when I went to her after my cancer diagnosed I would highly recommend anyone to use her as their physician
    — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mehnaz Junagadhwalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154512705
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Junagadhwalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Junagadhwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Junagadhwalla works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Englewood in Englewood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Junagadhwalla’s profile.

    Dr. Junagadhwalla has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Junagadhwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Junagadhwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junagadhwalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junagadhwalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Junagadhwalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

