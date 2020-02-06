Overview

Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Sind Medical College, Pakistan and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco, Medical City Mckinney and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at DFWPMA & FCVC Physicians Medical Associates in Sherman, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.