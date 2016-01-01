Overview

Dr. Mehnaz Shafi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.