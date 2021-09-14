Dr. Mehr Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehr Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mehr Khan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs5655 Hudson Dr Ste 110, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 650-5110
- Western Reserve Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Khan is extremely knowledgable and helpful. She is very kind and compassionate. She takes the time necessary to listen and answer questions. Her communication and patient handling skills are excellent.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922206010
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
