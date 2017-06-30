Dr. Mehran Arabpour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arabpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Arabpour, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehran Arabpour, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH.
Dr. Arabpour works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio951 Commerce Pkwy Ste 100, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
-
2
Pain Management - Van Wert Health - Fox Road140 Fox Rd Ste 103, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 232-6700
- 3 1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 300, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT DR...SAVED MY LIFE BACK IN 2002..GOD BLESS YOU...FROM MARIA TESSIER..
About Dr. Mehran Arabpour, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Persian
- 1457314478
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology
