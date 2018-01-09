Overview

Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Islamic Azad University and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Habibi works at Baltimore Office in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.