Overview

Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Jabbarzadeh works at Mukaramullah Syed LLC in McHenry, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.