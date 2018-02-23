See All Cardiologists in McHenry, IL
Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Jabbarzadeh works at Mukaramullah Syed LLC in McHenry, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mukaramullah Syed LLC
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B201, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-7171
  2. 2
    27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 100, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-7171
  3. 3
    Cardiac EP Consultants
    900 Technology Way Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Hypertension
Arrhythmias
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Hypertension

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2018
    I've used Dr. Jabbarzadeh for two ablations for afib. (1) I'm still here (very good news). (2) On each instance, he answered every question I asked in a truly caring and unhurried manner. (3) In addition to being one of the most skilled and competent Electrophysiologists in the area, he's also compassionate and donates his time and expertise to perform procedures in the needy. A wonderfully competent doctor with a heart who will take great care of yours. Can't ask for more.
    About Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1164483145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aurora Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • St Francis Hosp of Evanston
    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Medical Education
    • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Undergraduate School
    • ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabbarzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabbarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabbarzadeh has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbarzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbarzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

