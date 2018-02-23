Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Mukaramullah Syed LLC4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B201, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 367-7171
- 2 27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 100, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 367-7171
Cardiac EP Consultants900 Technology Way Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-7171
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
I've used Dr. Jabbarzadeh for two ablations for afib. (1) I'm still here (very good news). (2) On each instance, he answered every question I asked in a truly caring and unhurried manner. (3) In addition to being one of the most skilled and competent Electrophysiologists in the area, he's also compassionate and donates his time and expertise to perform procedures in the needy. A wonderfully competent doctor with a heart who will take great care of yours. Can't ask for more.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1164483145
- Aurora Sinai Med Center
- St Francis Hosp of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
