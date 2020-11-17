Overview

Dr. Mehran Khajavi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Shaheed Beheshti University Tehran and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Khajavi works at Patient First- Gainesville in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Martinsburg, WV and Lake Ridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Malaise and Fatigue and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.