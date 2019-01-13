Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorsandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Center For Advanced Cardiac And Vascular Interventions8741 Alden Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-1770
San Fernando Valley Vascular Group18226 Ventura Blvd Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 905-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr.Khorsandi he is an excellent physician. He is so caring and compassionate.
About Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1558340034
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khorsandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khorsandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khorsandi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khorsandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorsandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorsandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khorsandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khorsandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.