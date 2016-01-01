Overview of Dr. Mehran Mirkazemi, DO

Dr. Mehran Mirkazemi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Mirkazemi works at Mehran Mirkazemi DO in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.