Overview

Dr. Mehran Moussavian, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moussavian works at Cardiovascular Institute Of San Diego in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA, San Diego, CA and San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.