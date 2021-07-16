See All Urologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD

Urology
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD

Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Movassaghi works at Mehran Movassaghi MD in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Movassaghi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Saint John's Health Center
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Surgical Associates
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 460W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-9400
  3. 3
    Multi-specialty Care Providence Saint John's Medical Office - Playa Vista
    12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 443-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154518629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Usc University Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movassaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Movassaghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Movassaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Movassaghi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Movassaghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Movassaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movassaghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movassaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movassaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

