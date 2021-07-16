Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movassaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD
Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Movassaghi works at
Dr. Movassaghi's Office Locations
1
Providence Saint John's Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Pacific Surgical Associates2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 460W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-9400
3
Multi-specialty Care Providence Saint John's Medical Office - Playa Vista12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (424) 443-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank Goodness for Dr. Movassaghi! I was dealing with a horrible case of kidney stones I could barely walk. The office staff was so helpful they got me in immediately. Dr. Movassaghi has new laser technology to help me break up and pass the stones. I am forever grateful for his compassion and care. It felt like I was giving birth all over again! Yikes. The staff was also very competent and caring. Thx Dr. Movassaghi and staff for making a terrible experience better STAT! Ladies make sure you hydrate. #nomorestones
About Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154518629
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Usc University Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Urology
Dr. Movassaghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Movassaghi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Movassaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Movassaghi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Movassaghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Movassaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movassaghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movassaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movassaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.