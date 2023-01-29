Overview

Dr. Mehran Okhovat, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Okhovat works at Family Medicine Associates of Northridge in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.