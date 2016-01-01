Dr. Mehran Saboori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saboori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Saboori, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehran Saboori, MD
Dr. Mehran Saboori, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Saboori works at
Dr. Saboori's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Radiation Oncology807 Farson St Ste 230, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saboori?
About Dr. Mehran Saboori, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1538157938
Education & Certifications
- NY U Med Ctr|Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saboori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saboori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saboori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saboori works at
Dr. Saboori speaks Arabic and Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saboori. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saboori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saboori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saboori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.