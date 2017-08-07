See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD

Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Akhavan works at Dr. Mehras Akhavan INC. in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akhavan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Pain Clinic
    4940 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 105, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-9050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Encino Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 07, 2017
    It never is pleasant when we are in physical pain; and every little thing seems like a mountain of problems. This must have been exactly how I felt when I wrote a poor review. But it would not be fair to just microscope little things and disregard good service and treatment when we get it. So I would like to formally retrieve my last review as well as thank Dr. Akhavan and his staff specially Silvia for giving me the utmost service and attention. I am so grateful to Dr Akhavan & staff. God Bless
    Kaveh in Reseda, CA — Aug 07, 2017
    About Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497817332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Internship
    • Lincoln Med and Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akhavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akhavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akhavan works at Dr. Mehras Akhavan INC. in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Akhavan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

