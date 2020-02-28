Dr. Abbassian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrdad Abbassian, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Abbassian, MD
Dr. Mehrdad Abbassian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital.
Dr. Abbassian's Office Locations
Ipc15 Salt Creek Ln Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 321-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with a highly respected geriatric psychiatrist. Thoroughly explained the reason for recommended medications, making all of us, especially my mom, informed and comfortable.
About Dr. Mehrdad Abbassian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1871527846
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Abbassian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abbassian speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbassian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbassian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.