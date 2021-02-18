Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.



Dr. Alemozaffar works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

