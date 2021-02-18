Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemozaffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD
Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Alemozaffar works at
Dr. Alemozaffar's Office Locations
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Cntr Bldg4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alemozaffar successfully performed a very complex surgery on me. He’s knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manner. He went out of his way to make sure that I’m doing well and recovering. He is an exemplary person and I’m thankful that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376749861
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Urology
Dr. Alemozaffar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alemozaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemozaffar has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemozaffar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemozaffar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemozaffar.
