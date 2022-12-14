See All Anesthesiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Faculty Med Tehran Iran and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hedayatnia works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facetectomy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hedayatnia?

    Dec 14, 2022
    He is an amazing doctor. His mannerism is so calming. I've recommended him to many friends and family members.
    Lucielle Nelson — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hedayatnia to family and friends

    Dr. Hedayatnia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hedayatnia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD.

    About Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679565063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Bellevue Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University Faculty Med Tehran Iran
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedayatnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedayatnia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedayatnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedayatnia works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hedayatnia’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedayatnia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedayatnia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedayatnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedayatnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.