Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Faculty Med Tehran Iran and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hedayatnia works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.