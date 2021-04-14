Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Malihi works at Northwest Eye Laser & Surgery Institute (NELSI, INC.) in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.