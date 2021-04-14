See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Malihi works at Northwest Eye Laser & Surgery Institute (NELSI, INC.) in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Malihi's Office Locations

    Northwest Eye Laser & Surgery Institute
    11786 SW Barnes Rd Ste 360, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 747-5044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Edema
Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Edema

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Malihi and was very impressed by the staff and his professional attitude. He explained my questions and told me what I needed to know.
    — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1184912925
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • May Clinic
    Residency
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp Johns Hopkins U
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
