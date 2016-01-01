See All Ophthalmologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Mehrdad Mazaheri, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Mazaheri, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Mazaheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They completed their residency with Suny

Dr. Mazaheri works at The M Lasik Center in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazaheri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M lasik center
    670 W Campbell Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 889-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Floaters
Blepharitis
Ocular Hypertension
Floaters
Blepharitis

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mehrdad Mazaheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750301560
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny
    Internship
    • Georgetown
    Undergraduate School
    • George Mason university
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehrdad Mazaheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazaheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazaheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazaheri works at The M Lasik Center in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mazaheri’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazaheri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazaheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazaheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazaheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

