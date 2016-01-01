Dr. Mostaan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrdad Mostaan, MD
Dr. Mehrdad Mostaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Greenbelt Medical Center7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste T3, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 983-8237
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mostaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostaan has seen patients for Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mostaan speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostaan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.